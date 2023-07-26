The Los Angeles Dodgers won a thrilling game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night. LA trailed 7-3 at one point before climbing back to win 8-7. James Outman came through with a clutch walk-off hit in the 10th inning to propel the Dodgers to the win. Outman addressed LA's victory after the affair, per SportsNet LA.

“It was a wild game,” Outman told Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA. “We didn't quit, we played until the last out and we came through with the win.”

James Outman will obviously be content with his walk-off hit. However, he missed a game-winning home run by a matter of inches as OF Kevin Kiermaier jumped at the wall to try and rob Outman. He was unable to make the catch, but the ball bounced off the fence and a run scored, ultimately giving the Dodgers the win. Outman also commented on his clutch moment.

“I was hoping it wasn't caught,” Outman said. “I was just hoping it would land so we could win the game.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

James Outman's 2023 season with Dodgers

James Outman started the season strong but cooled off later in the campaign. He's swung the bat better as of late though. Overall, the outfielder is slashing .247/.341/.427 with a .768 OPS and 12 home runs in his rookie season. He's also done a nice job of playing center field and has 12 stolen bases to his credit.

Prior to Tuesday's game, the Dodgers acquired Kiké Hernandez from the Boston Red Sox. Hernandez formerly played for the Dodgers and features elite versatility. He can play all over the outfield as well as second base and shortstop. Hernandez may take some bats away from Outman, since he's expected to primarily face left-handed pitching. It doesn't mean Hernandez and Outman will platoon every day in center field, but Outman will need to find more consistency at the plate to continue receiving regular playing time.

His effort on Tuesday will certainly help without question.