Jason Heyward is starting a new chapter in his baseball career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team’s fans can see him make his regular-season debut for the team right in the very first game of the upcoming season, with manager Dave Roberts all but guaranteeing that the former first-round pick will be there on the roster on Opening Day.

“I think it’s a safe bet,” Roberts said about Jason Heyward when asked about the player’s chances will find his name on the roster come the first game of the 2023 MLB regular season, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Jayson Heyward was released by the Chicago Cubs back in November. The following month later, the Dodgers signed him to a minor league contract with the hopes that they can still benefit from the talents of the 33-year-old veteran.

Heyward, who will turn 34 in August, appeared in 48 games (151 plate appearances) in Cubs uniform in 2022, coming up with just a .204 batting average to go with a .278 OBP and .277 slugging percentage. While his form at the plate has taken a sharp dip over the last couple of seasons, during which he posted a 66 OPS+, Heyward could turn things around in Los Angeles, where a new atmosphere might key in a resurgence from the New Jersey native.

Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman believes that Jason Heyward will show people that he’s still got plenty of gas left in the tank.

“You’re going to see why he was a first-round pick,” Freeman said about Jason Heyward earlier this month (via Rowan Kavner of FOX Sports). “He wants to be so good, too. It’s in there, and I think he might have unlocked something.”