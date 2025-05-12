Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is the National League player of the week after he hit .500 between May 5 and 11 with 3 home runs, 7 runs scored, 12 RBI and a 1.500 OPS.

It's the 10th player of the week honor of Freeman's career and his first of 2025. The reigning World Series MVP is now hitting a National League-best .376 with nine home runs. He also leads the league in slugging percentage (.734), OPS (1.170) and OPS+ (228), though he doesn't yet have enough at bats to qualify.

At this rate, Freeman seems a lock to make his seventh straight All-Star game as he has been pretty consistently great all season. He's recorded a hit in 15 of his last 16 games and is hitting .392 since coming off the injured list on April 14. Freeman missed 10 games with an ankle injury.

“I just think he's relentless,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, per Sonja Chen of MLB.com. “Obviously, he's swinging a hot bat. … And he's been ailing. I remember even … when the trip started, we were talking about giving him a day off at some point. But he persevered, and we needed every bit of it.”

Freeman did not begin ramping up for the season until January as he needed the injuries that limited him last year to heal. He was finally ready for game action as the Tokyo Series approached, but his rib injury from 2024 cropped back up and he had to sit out. Then, after playing three games against the Detroit Tigers, Freeman slipped in the shower and aggravated his ankle injury.

Now, Freeman is back to his old self.

“I feel the best I’ve felt since I got hurt,” Freeman said when he was activated off the IL. “Better [than] before the Tigers series, so this was huge. … Hate to say it, but I might’ve needed the 10 days.”

Freeman has two years left on his $27 million per year contract that he signed with Los Angeles in 2022. That will take him through his age 37 season.