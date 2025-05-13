Freddie Freeman was the postseason hero for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. He was by far their best hitter in their World Series victory over the New York Yankees despite fighting an ankle injury throughout the postseason. Dave Roberts' first baseman re-aggravated the injury when he slipped in his shower on April 3.

After sitting on the injured list for nine games, Freeman has come back with a vengeance. He is having another great season alongside fellow stars Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts. He is hitting .376 with a 1.171 OPS, according to Fabian Ardaya from The Athletic.

However, Freeman is playing through pain in his ankle every day. He spends 90 minutes before each game treating his ankle in order to play, according to Ardaya. Despite that, he continues to be one of the best offensive first basemen in Major League Baseball. Unfortunately, Freeman says that he is still not fully healthy.

“I'm not 100 percent,” Freeman said. “But I feel good. I feel good enough.”

The 35-year-old is eighth on the Dodgers in at-bats this season(as of May 13) but is one of the team's offensive engines. Freeman, Betts, and Ohtani lead off one of the best lineups the league has to offer.

He isn't the first player fans think of when the Dodgers are brought up, but Freeman might be the most important. He is in his 16th season in the league and has a MVP award to go along with two World Series championships.

The reigning National League Player of the Week is a veteran leader for the Dodgers. The team expects to make another deep run in the postseason.

While Roberts' injury list is already packed, Freeman could find himself on it again soon. Los Angeles wants all of their players to be completely healthy and have time to gel before the season ends.

If Freeman can keep up his torrid play to start the season, the Dodgers have a solid chance at repeating.