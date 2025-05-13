ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Athletics travel to SoCal to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Dodgers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Athletics-Dodgers Projected Starters

Jeffrey Springs vs. Landon Knack

Jeffrey Springs (4-3) with a 4.81 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 39.1 innings pitched, 19 walks, 32 strikeouts, .243 oBA

Last Start: vs. Seattle Mariners: No Decision, 5.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

Away Splits: 4 starts, 3.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 19.1 innings pitched, 9 walks, 17 strikeouts, .188 oBA

Landon Knack (2-0) with a 4.61 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 13.2 innings pitched, 7 walks, 12 strikeouts, .245 oBA

Last Start: at Miami Marlins: Win, 5.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, 4.1 innings pitched, 4 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Dodgers Odds

Athletics: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +166

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 9 (-114)

Under: 9 (-106)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, SportsNet Los Angeles

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics are not playing their best baseball lately, but they are still one game over .500. Along with that, the Athletics are a better team on the road. When away from their home park, the Athletics are 13-7. That is just seven of their 20 losses, so they benefit from traveling this year. In fact, the A's are hitting for more power on the road, which is a bit of a surprise. If the A's can continue to play well on the road, they will win this game.

The Athletics are handing the ball to Jeffrey Springs, and he has been better on the road this year. Springs has been able to hold opponents to an average under .200 on the road, and one bad game against the Milwaukee Brewers is skewing those numbers. The Dodgers are also a great offensive team, but Springs loves pitching on the road. If he can pitch well, the Athletics will win Tuesday night.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Los Angeles is one of the best teams in the MLB. They always are, and there is never a reason to truly bet against them. Their lineup is just too dangerous. Shohei Ohtani is one of the best true hitters in the game of baseball. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and, surprisingly, Tommy Edman are all having great years. This is a team that is capable of putting up runs anytime they take the field. With this lineup, it would not be surprising to see the Dodgers dominate this game.

Landon Knack is coming off his best start of the year, and he has to carry that momentum into this game. The right-hander threw five shutout innings against the Miami Marlins, which marked his second good start in a row. He seems to keep getting better with each start, and the A's are just his next test. If he continues to pitch the way he has been, the Dodgers are going to win this game pretty easily.

Final Athletics-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Jeffrey Springs is having a pretty good season, especially when he gets to pitch away from Sutter Health Park. However, the Dodgers are the Dodgers, and it is hard to bet against a team with a lineup like theirs. With that in mind, I am going to take the Dodgers to win this game straight up Tuesday night.

Final Athletics-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers ML (-198)