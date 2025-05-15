May 15, 2025 at 12:06 AM ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers showered Hyeseong Kim with a unique treat Wednesday night. All after the Korean star blasted his first MLB home run.

Kim sent the baseball flying over right center field in the bottom of the fifth. The ball sailed at 385 feet following a strike loading four-seam pitch.

The Dodgers' dugout busted out a special treat for him. Kim walked into a sunflower seed shower — captured by Dodgers Beat.

Hyeseong Kim got all the sunflower seeds after his first career home run #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/mcwaxyyo9i — DodgersBeat (@DodgersBeat) May 15, 2025

The left-handed batter tied the game up 3-3 off that blast. His HR topped at an exit velocity of 104.3 mph. The launch angle hit 26 degrees.

But Kim has impressed early with the Dodgers. Including manger Dave Roberts giving a glowing review back on May 7. Roberts raved about Kim's “unconventional” at-bats, plus his level of focus.

Reactions sprout for Hyeseong Kim home run with Dodgers

Kim earned a bevy of praise online following his sunflower moment. He earned a ringing endorsement from Dodgers reporter Noah Camras.

“He's been everything the Dodgers could have asked for and more,” Camras said on X. “He deserves to be on the roster for the rest of the year, no matter who returns from the IL (injured list).”

Fellow Dodgers reporter Doug McKain fired off a suggestion too.

“Kim NEEDS to stay up and develop. His speed and versatility is going to provide value. Dodgers youth movement is on,” McKain posted on his X account.

There was even a Korean translation for Kim's blast.

“Comets are raining down on Dodger Stadium,” the broadcast said.

The MLB X account even handed Kim this comet-themed graphic.

If you blinked, you may have missed Hyeseong Kim's first career homer ☄️ https://t.co/kksbj8EbmZ pic.twitter.com/nKPEIUXzB5 — MLB (@MLB) May 15, 2025

Kim earned his first career start nearly 10 days ago. He's is trying to insert himself into a star-studded lineup featuring Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and others.

But Kim is also filling for National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player Tommy Edman. The Dodgers even addressed Edman's injury by trading for Steward Berroa of the Toronto Blue Jays. Now Kim's sudden development leaves Roberts likely rethinking his starting lineup. Especially after watching Kim pound his first milestone MLB home run.