The Los Angeles Dodgers swiftly needed to address the Tommy Edman injury Monday. Los Angeles has rolled without the utility star for nearly a month. Edman is showing no signs of coming back soon — sparking a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The defending world champs struck a deal with the American League franchise, the Dodgers X account shared. L.A. acquires outfielder Steward Berroa in exchange for cash considerations.

Unfortunately Edman continues to deal with a nagging ankle injury. Edman first got injured on April 29. He tweaked his ankle during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins. Reporters observing the game originally thought Dave Roberts pulled him since the game was out of reach. But Edman instead left hobbled.

Roberts revealed May 9 that Edman was “about 80%” healthy. Edman and Teoscar Hernandez are two notable Dodgers injuries. Now L.A. acted fast after learning Edman still isn't cleared to play.

How Blue Jays OF fits Dodgers lineup amid Tommy Edman ailment

Roberts told reporters after the Sunday win over Arizona that Edman “hasn't responded well” to treatment on his ankle. Freddie Freeman impressively handled the hitting load in the 8-1 rout of the Diamondbacks. Freeman even ripped a home run during the Mother's Day contest.

Berroa now enters the picture to offset the Edman situation. The Dodgers become his second MLB franchise since 2024.

Toronto first signed Berroa as an international free agent in July 2016. He eventually made his first professional debut through the Dominican Summer League Blue Jays in 2017. Berroa then had stints with Double-A franchise the New Hampshire Fisher Cats then Triple-A franchise the Buffalo Bisons.

Berroa earned his elevation to the Blue Jays on June 23, 2024. The Dodgers are gaining someone with a history of stealing bases. Berroa stole six during his brief MLB run last season. He also stole 47 during his run with the Bisons in 2023.

Edman's injury forced Roberts to rearrange his lineup. He recently handed Korean star Hyeseong Kim a try at second base during Cinco de Mayo. Now Berroa gets to exchange the Toronto blue for Dodgers blue.