Jason Heyward is looking to revitalize his career this upcoming this season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Heyward has a big supporter in Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts, who sees big things in the outfielder’s future.

Heyward signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers back in December. However, he has been in Los Angeles’ major league Spring Training. Roberts has been impressed with what he has seen and thinks Heyward could play a big role for the Dodgers in 2023, via MLB.com’s Jesse Borek.

“Intangibles of what a guy like J-Hey does, I already know the value,” Roberts said. “I’m very bullish on the swing, the player, the person and how he’s going to help our ballclub this year.”

Jason Heyward has been in the MLB since 2010, appearing in 1,579 total games. He’s a career .257 hitter with 159 home runs, 641 RBI and 118 stolen bases. He’s a former All Star and a World Series champion. Heyward has also been an excellent defender over his 13-year career, winning five Gold Gloves.

Heyward’s last couple of seasons looked like his MLB career could be coming to a close. He hit .214 over 104 games with the Cubs in 2021 before playing just 48 games with Chicago in 2022, hitting .204.

Still, Dave Roberts and the Dodgers see something in Heyward. They’re hoping he can be the player he was at the start of his MLB career. At 33-years-old and coming off two poor seasons, it’s hard to imagine Heyward putting together another All Star season.

However, Roberts believes in Heyward. He’s looking for him to have a role in Los Angeles and prove he’s still got some gas left in the tank.