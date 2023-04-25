Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Los Angeles Dodgers DH JD Martinez will be out to start the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Martinez tweaked his back against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday and is now looking to be on the mend, reports LA Times’ Jack Harris.

Martinez is off to a solid start in his first year in a Dodgers uniform, appearing in 23 games so far. He has four home runs and 15 RBIs, hitting for an average of .250 with an OPS of .840. He is looking to prove he is still the same player from his MVP campaign in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox.

In his last year in Boston, Martinez hit .274 with 16 home runs and 62 RBIs, a far cry from his 2018 numbers. His MVP year saw him hit 43 home runs, 130 RBIs, and hit for an average of .330. He also had an outlandish OPS of 1.031.

The Dodgers as a squad have had an up and down start to the 2023 MLB season, although they have played well as of late. They are coming off of a series in Chicago where they took three out of four games from the Cubs, hitting the ball well in all three wins. It is a good time to see their bats get hot before they get ready to face a Pirates team that has come out of the gates playing great baseball.

The Pirates are 16-7 and have a team ERA of 3.63, good for eighth best in the MLB. Facing a tough Pirates team, Dave Roberts and the Dodgers will hope for a JD Martinez return sooner rather than later.