After a bit of a hiccup in the offseason, the Pittsburgh Pirates have finally locked up Bryan Reynolds to a new extension, per Jason Mackey. Amid their extremely hot start, the team moved to secure the young outfielder. Pittsburgh signed Reynolds to an 8-year deal worth over $106 million.

“Pirates and Bryan Reynolds have reached an agreement on a long-term extension, per sources. Eight years. $106,750,000. More to come.”

Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic shared some important details about the Pirates’ new deal with Bryan Reynolds. The deal spans from the current season until 2030, with a team option for the next year. There’s some trade protections in the deal, but an opt-out isn’t in the cards.

If you’ll recall, Reynolds asked to be traded in the offseason after failing to agree to a new deal with the Pirates. His initial stance was that he wanted to be traded away from the team. However, towards the end of the offseason, Reynolds softened his stance, agreeing to re-engage in contract discussions while still keeping his trade request.

The initial offer the Pirates had for Bryan Reynolds’ contract extension was for six years and $75 million. The deal he actually got dwarfs any other contract in Pittsburgh history… literally. Jon Heyman points out that this is the first nine-figure deal in franchise history, and the $106.75 million price tax is more than fifty percent above the previous record.

To be fair, Reynolds deserves every penny headed his way. The star left fielder is one of the reasons why the Pirates are on top of the National League. He’s hitting at a near .300 rate this year with an .872 OPS. He’s drilled five home runs and drove in 18 runs. Without him, Pittsburgh isn’t where they are now. Thankfully, they’re paying Reynolds what he deserves.