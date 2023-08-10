On Tuesday, Los Angeles Dodgers veteran designated hitter JD Martinez left the team and flew back to LA to get an MRI amid a series in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's now been revealed that the results of the MRI did not show anything significant beyond what the Dodgers already know.

“Nothing new,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said when he asked about Martinez's MRI (h/t Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times).

JD Martinez’s MRI today showed “nothing new,” per Dave Roberts Martinez got an epidural injection, and will likely be down until at least Saturday https://t.co/zqxZhV9j8W — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) August 9, 2023

There was some expectation that Martinez, who is dealing with a hamstring issue, would finally make his return to action in the first game of the Arizona series but his name was taken out of the lineup ahead of the contest and just before it was reported that he was flying back to LA. Martinez has not played since the third game of a four-game series at Petco Park on Sunday against the San Diego Padres.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The Dodgers are headed back to Los Angeles after dealing with the Diamondbacks for a four-game set against the Colorado Rockies that begins Thursday, but chances are low of JD Martinez making an appearance in at least the first two games of the series, per Harris.

On the season, Martinez is slashing .260/.312/.558 with 25 home runs and 76 RBIs. He has been hitting home runs at a higher rate this season than in recent years, as his .6.7 HR% is his highest since 2017 when he was still with the Boston Red Sox.

The Dodgers can afford to be extra careful with Martinez, considering that they are still atop the NL West division and entered Wednesday having won seven of eight games.