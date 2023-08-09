The Los Angeles Dodgers still have another road game against the Arizona Diamondbacks before returning home to face the Colorado Rockies for a four-game series beginning Thursday. JD Martinez is already on his way back to LA, though.

After being scratched from Tuesday's eventual 5-4 win with a hamstring/abductor injury, the veteran designated hitter is suddenly flying back to get an MRI. There is cause for optimism, according to the Dodgers manager. “Doesn’t sound like it will be an IL stint though,” The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya reported. “The hope, {Dave} Roberts said, is that an injection knocks this out from being an issue the rest of the season.”

The injury has been lingering and caused Martinez to miss a few games last week. LA is cruising after winning seven of their last eight games and building a five-game lead in the National League West. Rushing the 35-year-old back when he is in the midst of a nice bounce-back season (25 home runs and 76 RBIs) is maybe not the most practical approach to take.

Ongoing back pain played a role in a lackluster final season with the Boston Red Sox, so the organization might be inclined to recall Michael Busch from Triple-A while the six-time All-Star recovers. As is often the case, the Dodgers' real war will commence in October. Although the team has multiple superstar bats at the top of the lineup, JD Martinez is a critical part of the offense.

A lack of caution cannot force the Dodgers to miss out on his stalwart postseason production- .303 batting average, nine homers and 30 RBIs in 30 games. The club needs to determine the right solution now to ensure that there is minimal chance of that happening.