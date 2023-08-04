The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting their slugger back sooner than expected, after JD Martinez was dealing with a mysterious hamstring injury over the last week.

The DH took some batting practice and ran on the field ahead of the Dodgers' game against the Oakland Athletics. Martinez previously said that he had trouble walking due to the strange injury, that would disappear just as quickly as it had arrived.

“It’s weird because it tightens up on me, and then I can’t even walk, and all of a sudden, a day later, I feel perfectly fine,” he told Mike DiGiovanna of the LA Times.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes Martinez will be back in action in Saturday's contest, after not playing since July 29th. The veteran DH has seen a career resurgence out in LA, smashing 25 homers in his 2023 campaign after slowly trailing off down the stretch of his five year tenure with the Red Sox.

The Dodgers are in a heated division battle in the NL West, and need Martinez back slugging as soon as possible. They sit two games up on the San Francisco Giants, and are trailed closely by the Diamondbacks and surging Padres in the standings.

Any slip up will have any of the three hot on their tail, and they will need their stars to win clutch games down the stretch. Thanks to another loaded roster, the Dodgers have the second-best odds to win the World Series per FanDuel at +450, trailing only the Atlanta Braves at +300.