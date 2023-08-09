Julio Urias currently owns a 4.39 ERA. His 2023 season hasn't been a great one by any means. That said, the Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander has bounced back in recent action.

Following a brutal start that saw him surrender eight earned runs versus the Baltimore Orioles back on July 19, Urias has given up a total of just three earned runs over his past three outings. In fact, he hasn't given up a single earned run in each of his past two starts, most recently recording six shutout innings in a Dodgers' Tuesday victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Urias also struck out five hitters and walked just one in Los Angeles' 5-4 win in Arizona.

Urias addressed his recent success after the game, per SportsNet LA on Twitter.

“Not just focused on the result, but just feeling like myself… feeling my presence on the mound,” Urias told reporters, via translator. “Being able to use all my three pitches and navigate through the lineup, but also being able to make those adjustments in game. That's where I want to be.”

Julio Urias is back!

The Dodgers pitching rotation needs Julio Urias to pitch at a high level. He was an NL Cy Young finalist in 2022 but injuries and underperformance have been issues during the 2023 campaign. Clayton Kershaw is expected to return soon from injury, and LA expects both Kershaw and Urias to lead the pitching staff moving forward.

With Tuesday's win, the Dodgers now hold a five-game lead over the San Francisco Giants in the National League West. The Diamondbacks, who previously led the division earlier in the season, have fallen to 10 games back of LA. Los Angeles is playing an all-around quality brand of baseball at the moment. Momentum is unquestionably on their side.

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks will square off once again in Arizona on Wednesday, as LA will send Bobby Miller (6-2, 4.26) to the mound to oppose Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.21) of the D'Backs.