Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitchers Julio Urias and Noah Syndergaard reportedly looked “sharp” against live hitters to open Spring Training, per MLB.com’s Juan Toribio. The Dodgers’ Spring Training opener is set for Saturday, with Michael Grove getting the start. It is unclear when Urias and Syndergaard will officially make their Dodgers’ Spring Training game debuts.

Urias is preparing to pitch in the World Baseball Classic for Team Mexico. For Urias, the primary goal will be to stay healthy while leading Team Mexico to a deep run during the WBC.

Meanwhile, Syndergaard is aiming to prove himself for Los Angeles. Once regarded as one of the better pitchers in baseball, the former New York Mets’ star has dealt with injuries over the past few years. Syndergaard was able to stay healthy for the most part in 2022, pitching in 25 games for the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies. He’s expected to slot in as the Dodgers’ No. four or five starter alongside Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May.

The fact that both pitchers performed well in their first outings against live hitters shouldn’t be overlooked. It is quite common for even the best pitchers to struggle out of the gates. Urias, who was an NL Cy Young finalist a season ago, will be counted on to help carry the Dodgers’ rotation. And if Syndergaard can post decent stats at the very least, Los Angeles will certainly reap the benefits.

The Dodgers will play their first Spring Training game on Saturday versus the Milwaukee Brewers at 12:10 PST.