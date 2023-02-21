The Los Angeles Dodgers have some solidified stars but also plenty of question marks. They are looking to see who they will play in the outfield along with Mookie Betts this season. As it stands, Chris Taylor and Jason Heyward look like they will have solid roles in the Dodgers’ outfield.

Taylor has been one of the better utility players in baseball but has started to play more in the outfield than the infield. Manager Dave Roberts said that he will be a part of the outfield to begin the season, according to Dodgers reporter David Vassegh. Last season, he played 80 of his 118 games in left field.

Meanwhile, Heyward is looking to bounce back from some tough seasons with the Chicago Cubs and stay in the majors. He was invited to Los Angeles’ Spring Training and has been impressive so far. Per Vassegh, Roberts likes the adjustments from the 33-year-old and said that he has a “leg up” on the other invites to make the roster.

The Dodgers have holes to fill in the outfield after losing Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo in free agency. Taylor’s versatility will still be needed in the infield after the team lost Trea Turner. It seems likely that they will make a trade to get another star next to Betts in the outfield.

Despite the recent stars that have left the team over the years, the Dodgers are well-equipped to compete for the NL West thanks to their talented hitting core and star-studded pitching rotation.