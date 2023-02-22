The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to enter the season with a pitching staff that features players such as Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin. However, none of them will be starting the Dodgers‘ Spring Training opener.

Michael Grove will start the Dodgers’ first Cactus League game, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com. Daniel Hudson and Matt Andriese are also scheduled to take the mound against the Brewers.

Grove made his debut for the Dodgers in 2022, appearing in seven games and starting six. He pitched to a 1-0 record with a 4.60 ERA and a 24/10 K/BB ratio. Grove is ranked as the Dodgers’ 23rd-best prospect by MLB Pipeline. Over 61 games at the minor league level, Grove held a 2-14 record with a 5.84 ERA and a 251/87 K/BB ratio.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On paper, Michael Grove has struggled during his brief professional career. However, Los Angeles still used a second-round pick on him back in 2018. He still holds strong potential after an impressive career at West Virginia University.

Hudson is entering his 14th MLB and his second consecutive stint with the Dodgers. The reliever holds a career 3.81 ERA and a 749/255 K/BB ratio. Andriese signed a minor league contract with Los Angeles this offseason. He has thrown to a 4.63 ERA and a 474/147 K/BB ratio over his seven-year MLB career.

With this being LA’s first Cactus League start, the Dodgers weren’t going to bring out any of their big guns. However, Grove now finds himself with a major opportunity. If he impresses, perhaps he’ll have a leg up on remaining in the big leagues this upcoming season.