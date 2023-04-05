Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Julio Urias is the main man in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation now. The 26-year-old star has received Cy Young votes in each of the last two seasons and could be even better with the addition of a new pitch.

Urias is bringing out a cutter after tuning it up this offseason. After the Dodgers’ win over the Colorado Rockies in which he pitched six innings with no runs and five strikeouts, he said that he kept it hidden until the regular season and feels good with it, according to Juan Toribio of MLB media.

“I spent this offseason working on it,” Urías said, via the MLB website. “I didn’t throw it in the World Baseball Classic. I wanted to save it for the regular season and I feel good with it. I feel confident throwing it in any count and now we just need to keep improving it.”

In the 20 times he has thrown it across 12.0 innings this season, Julio Urias has generated four strikeouts and a whiff percentage of 28.6 percent. Adding another dangerous pitch to his four-seamer, changeup and slurve would be huge for the Dodgers star as he looks to lead one of the best rotations in baseball.

“He’s a stud,” said catcher Will Smith, who aided the Dodgers’ win with three RBI. “It’s fun to catch him every five days.”

The Dodgers need Julio Urias to remain a star due to the injuries of Walker Beuhler and Tony Gonsolin. A new pitch could be just what he needs to remain one of the best hurlers in the game.