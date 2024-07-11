For the first the first 12 years of his MLB career, Kenley Jansen was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Whenever he decides to hang up his cleats, Jansen is hoping the word Dodgers is written across his jersey.

Jansen was named an All-Star three times during his time in Los Angeles. He was a member of the Dodgers' 2020 World Series team. Despite all the time that has passed, Jansen still has fond memories of his former club and is hopeful to someday make his return.

“I wanna see myself retiring in Dodger Blue,” Jansen said. “Is it a reality? I don't know, I don't have control over that. I don't know what they're thinking, and at the end of the day it's a business. Whoever wants me when I'm a free agent and will give the best for me and my family, that's where I'll go. But yes, the Dodgers will have the edge.”

Ultimately, Jansen won't force himself onto the Dodgers. He is willing to play for any team that is determined to win and will offer him a fair contract. Now if there's a bidding war and Los Angeles is involved, perhaps that's where Jansen's desires come into play.

Still with the Boston Red Sox for one more season, the Dodgers wouldn't be able to acquire Kenley Jansen until the 2025 offseason barring a trade. But once available, LA will more than just be on the closer's radar should he leave Boston.

Kenley Jansen becomes a legend with Dodgers

Jansen was originally signed by the Dodgers as an undrafted free agent in 2024. They converted him from catcher to relief pitcher, helping rejuvenate his pro career. It took him six years to reach the majors, but Jansen finally made his debut with Los Angeles in 2021.

He made an immediate impact, posting a 0.67 ERA and a 41/15 K/BB ratio. Luckily for the Dodgers, his success would only continue from there. Alongside his accolades, Jansen posted a 2.37 ERA and a 1,022/204 K/BB ratio over his 701 games with the club.

Jansen's tenure in Los Angeles ended in 2022, when he joined the Atlanta Braves. The closer signed with the Red Sox a year later, earning his fourth All-Star nomination in 2023. Through the 2024 campaign, Jansen has pitched to a 2.01 ERA and a 35/12 K/BB ratio through his 31 appearances.

There's still a long time between now and when Kenley Jansen hits free agency. Los Angeles bullpen could look a lot different by then, and so could Jansen.

But if everything aligns, the closer would like to wear a Dodgers jersey one more time in his career. He set the league on fire and won his only World Series with the club. While he is focused on the Red Sox now, Los Angeles will be on Jansen's mind come free agency.