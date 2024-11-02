The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions once again. Behind a legendary performance from World Series MVP Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers claimed their eighth championship in franchise history. As the offseason approaches, there will likely be a different look to the team next year. One player who won't be back in 2025 is outfielder Kevin Kiermaier.

Kiermaier has announced his retirement from the game of baseball. Kiermaier did not appear in the National League Wildcard Series or World Series. However, he did play four games in the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets. Kiermaier took two at bats but did not record a hit.

“What a time to be alive! Endin my career out as WORLD SERIES CHAMPS! All credit goes to my amazing teammates! Thank you (to the) Dodgers for the best opportunity i could ever hope for! Champs forever!” Kiermaier wrote on social media to announce the end of his baseball career.

Dodgers' Kevin Kiermaier ends 12-year career with World Series win

Kevin Kiermaier joined the Dodgers during the 2024 MLB season after a trade from the Toronto Blue Jays. Never an offensive dynamo, Los Angeles deployed the veteran as a defensive specialist. It worked, as he went on to win his first and only World Series championship on Wednesday.

Kiermaier's road to the World Series began in 2013 when he debuted with the Tampa Bay Rays. Kiermaier became an MLB regular in 2014 before truly breaking out in 2015. He posted a 4.3 fWAR that year despite the Rays finishing two games under .500.

Kiermaier struggled with injuries in 2017 and 2018 as the Rays began ascending the standings. During his time with the Rays, he won three Gold Gloves and helped the team make the playoffs on three occasions. In 2022, the former first-round pick left the Rays and signed with the Blue Jays.

Kiermaier returned to form a bit with Toronto in 2023. He posted a 2.8 fWAR with 18 Defensive Runs Saved and an Ultimate Zone Rating of 4.6, according to FanGraphs. This helped him win the fourth and final Gold Glove of his career. He played 34 games with the Dodgers down the stretch in the regular season after joining Los Angeles in 2024.

Kiermaier was never the most offensively inclined player in the league. However, he certainly proved valuable throughout his time on the diamond. And he rides into the sunset with a World Series ring on his finger as many players dream of doing.