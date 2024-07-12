The Toronto Blue Jays have remained tight-lipped about the club’s intentions at the MLB trade deadline. While the organization is taking an open-minded approach, preparing to pivot their trade deadline strategy based on how the team performs leading up to July 30, it seems likely that the Blue Jays will be open to parting with players on expiring contracts.

In a move that appears to tip Toronto’s hand, the team placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on revocable waivers, per the New York Post’s Joel Sherman. The veteran is one of the Blue Jays’ players on expiring deals that the team suddenly appears ready to move.

Kiermaier re-signed with the Blue Jays after the 2023 season on a one-year, $10.5 million contract. Last year in Toronto he won his fourth career Gold Glove award and acquitted himself fairly well at the plate, finishing with a respectable .741 OPS and an OPS+ of 103.

While he is still a good defender in center Kiermaier’s offense has fallen off significantly. In 70 games this season he has five doubles, three homers, five steals and 20 runs scored. He’s also hitting well below the Mendoza line with an OPS of .522 and a putrid OPS+ of just 48.

Naturally the Blue Jays would love for another team to come along and snap up Kiermaier and his remaining 2024 salary. Toronto surpassed the luxury tax last year and had to pay the league $5.5 million. The team is over the limit by around $10 million this year and might be motivated to shed salary to get below the tax by July 30, Sherman points out.

For his part, Kiermaier seemed to take the whole thing in stride. After Blue Jays’ manager John Schneider broke the news, Kiermaier was unfazed saying, “It's the chance for a contending team to claim me if they want … I totally get it with where we're at as a team,” according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi on X.

Placing Kiermaier on revocable waivers – which means that teams can claim him but Toronto can ultimately keep him if they’d like – is an indication that the Blue Jays are leaning toward a salary dump. If that pans out, Toronto could become significant sellers at the trade deadline.

Blue Jays’ waiver move could be key to understanding trade deadline strategy

The team has fallen to last place in the AL East where they’re 14 games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles. Despite winning four of their last five games, the Blue Jays are 8-14 since June 17 dropping them well below .500 and 8.5 games back in the Wild Card standings.

Amid speculation that Toronto might be open to trading superstars Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., or alternatively, might insist on holding onto all returning players, it’s been difficult to get a read on what the Blue Jays will do at the deadline.

General manager Ross Atkins added to the uncertainty by noting, “There's still a little bit of time, but we recognize that’s running out. Right now we’re going day by day, inning by inning, and will be ready to pivot in either direction,” according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

It would be shocking to see the Blue Jays trade Guerrero Jr. or Bichette. However, Toronto has a number of veteran players who become free agents after this season. That group is likely to be shopped around the league as the trade deadline nears.

In addition to Kiermaier, the Blue Jays’ players on expiring deals include designated hitter Justin Turner, who is making $13 million this season, starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi ($10 million) and relief pitchers Yimi Garcia ($6 million) and Trevor Richards ($2.15 million).

Obviously Guerrero Jr. and Bichette would bring in the largest haul of prospects in a trade. But baseball executives who spoke to MLB.com anonymously believe the Blue Jays will keep their young stars as well as other players who are signed through the 2025 season.

Of the players now expected to be available, pitchers Kikuchi, Garcia and Richards should garner the most interest. Time will tell if the Blue Jays go all in at the trade deadline but this waiver move could hint at the organization’s plan.