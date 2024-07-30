The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for a playoff run at the MLB trade deadline. They have added outfielder Kevin Kiermaier from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Robert Murray from FanSided. In return, the Dodgers sent reliever Ryan Yarbrough to the Blue Jays.

The Dodgers targeted outfield help at the deadline primarily due to injuries. Jason Heyward just came back from injury, Mookie Betts has been playing infield this season and he is now hurt, and Chris Taylor is on the injured list as well. To compete with the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League, they needed outfield depth.

Kevin Kiermaier is a great fit for the Dodgers. He is a defending Gold Glove winner in center field and can also play the corners. He does not add an impact bat to the lineup, as he is hitting below .200 this season, but that is not what the Dodgers need. Their offense has been predictably amazing this season and a defensive wizard is a great addition. He is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The Blue Jays added veteran relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough as a part of the deal. He is also an unrestricted free agent and is putting together a career year. He holds the lowest ERA of his career and a 106 ERA+, his best since 2020. With the addition of Michael Kopech, Yarbrough became expendable. The Dodgers were able to keep their prospect pipeline untouched for this deal by dealing Yarbrough.

The biggest move from the Dodgers came when they added Jack Flaherty, the righty starter from the Detroit Tigers. They also added utility man Tommy Edman and infielder Amed Rosario to keep their World Series hopes alive. With injuries crushing their season so far, these reinforcements solidify them as stout National League contenders.