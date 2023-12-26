Kevin Kiermaier is closing in on a return to the Blue Jays after a strong 2023 campaign.

The Toronto Blue Jays have been looking to make some big moves this offseason, and while they came up short in their pursuit of Shohei Ohtani, they have still been active in the rumor mill to this point. They finally appear to have pulled off a move on Tuesday afternoon, though, as they have reportedly agreed to terms on a deal to re-sign Kevin Kiermaier.

After spending the first ten seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays, Kiermaier signed with the Blue Jays last offseason on a one-year, $9 million deal. Kiermaier ended up having a strong bounce back campaign (.265 BA, 8 HR, 36 RBI, 14 SB, .741 OPS) after struggling with injuries in 2022 while also winning the fourth Gold Glove award of his career, and he parlayed that into another one-year deal that is set to be worth $10.5 million this time around.

Via Bob Nightengale:

“Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has reached an agreement on a one-year, $10.5 million contract with incentives to return to the Toronto Blue Jays. The deal should become official today.”

Blue Jays shore up outfield by keeping Kevin Kiermaier in town

Missing out on Ohtani obviously stinks, but the Blue Jays couldn't afford to stop trying to make moves. Bringing Kiermaier back is a solid move, as he remains one of the best defenders in the game, and he can still produce at the plate. And at just $10.5 million, this is not a price tag that is going to severely limit Toronto in potential free agency pursuits.

Even with the re-signing of Kiermaier, the Blue Jays could still be looking to make some big moves across the board, as this doesn't necessarily take them out of the market for other players. This is a solid reunion for Toronto, and it will be interesting to see what their next move ends up being.