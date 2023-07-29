The Los Angeles Dodgers reacquired utility man Kike Hernandez in a trade this week with the Boston Red Sox. While Hernandez is happy to be going back to the Dodgers after struggling most of the year with Boston, he demonstrated a surprising and hilarious sense of humor when he talked about his move from the East Coast to the West Coast.

"I was gonna go to the Angels first … The Angels said, 'No, we can't trade Ohtani straight-up for Kiké.'" 😂 Full convo with Kiké ▶️ https://t.co/0mclhFxYDE pic.twitter.com/YsnzKbHO0z — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 29, 2023

Hernandez was being interviewed about returning to the Dodgers when he delivered his take on the move. “I was gonna go to the Angels first … The Angels said, ‘No, we can't trade Ohtani straight-up for Kiké.' ”

The idea that the Angels would let pitcher/slugger Ohtani go in a trade for Hernandez demonstrates the player's ability to make a joke and that he simply does not compare to Ohtani in terms of appeal or production.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ohtani was looked at as the biggest prize available at the trade deadline for several weeks until the Angels announced they were not going to trade baseball's best player. Instead, the Angels have declared they are going to try to stay in the playoff race and keep Ohtani on the mound and in the lineup.

Kike Hernandez had started the season at shortstop for the Red Sox and he struggled with both his fielding and his hitting. Boston had recently moved Hernandez back to the outfield, but the Red Sox have a plethora of outfielders and that's why they decided to move him

Hernandez played with the Dodgers from 2015 through 2020 before he signed as a free agent with the Red Sox in 2021.