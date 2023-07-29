Shohei Ohtani is fine, according to Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin. Shohei Ohtani is back in the Angels lineup on Saturday after leaving Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with cramps.

It marked the second game in a row that Ohtani was pulled early because of cramps. Ohtani left the second game of the Angels' doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday because of cramping in his legs. When it was announced that Ohtani would be back in the batter's box against the Blue Jays on Saturday, Nevin assured reporters that Ohtani is good to go.

“Believe me, we wouldn't put him out there if we thought there was risk,” Nevin said, via Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times. “We understand how important he is to us just like we do Neto. He has seen our medical team and Shohei has said he's fine. … It's just a cramp and he feels great today.”

It's understandable that Ohtani might have a difficult time making it through these games. The two-way star is doing just about everything possible to carry the Angels and keep them in the playoff race. Before cramping up in Detroit, Ohtani threw a one-hit shutout AND hit a pair of home runs. Ohtani launched his MLB-leading 39th home run of the year in a 4-1 loss against the Blue Jays.

Since undergoing Tommy John surgery, Ohtani has been one of baseball's most durable stars. He played 155 games in 2021 and 157 games in 2022 while making a combined 51 starts as a pitcher. In this 2023 season, Ohtani has been a hitter in all but two of the Angels' games in addition to pitching 20 times.

Ohtani is all but guaranteed to win the 2023 AL MVP award.