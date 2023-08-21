On Sunday, Tropical Storm Hillary made landfall in southern California, and the iconic Dodger Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, was one of the locations most heavily impacted.

A signature part of the Los Angeles skyline, Dodger Stadium was nearly unrecognizable on Sunday. With a dense cloudy sky hanging overhead, the surrounding lots and parks were completely submerged in water. In addition, the building itself had water rising up on its sides. One would be forgiven for not even recognizing the city in question as Los Angeles.

Thankfully, the Dodgers took precautions against the storm. Both the Dodgers and their neighbors from Anaheim, the Los Angeles Angels, played doubleheaders on Saturday to avoid having to deal with Hillary.

Still, it was a harrowing site, to say the least, and people were horrified:

Wild scene at Dodger Stadium today pic.twitter.com/xXzQoT0N1T — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) August 21, 2023

Californians have been aware of Tropical Storm — previously Hurricane — Hillary's impending threat for the better part of a week now. However, that still didn't make its damage any less shocking.

Southern California is known for its usually sunny skies, making this event an ultra-rare occurrence in the region. In fact, amazingly, the rainout was only the 18th rain-related postponement in Dodger Stadium history.

Go figure.

As for the team itself, the Dodgers bounced back by winning both games of their doubleheader against the Miami Marlins on Saturday. They dropped the first of the series in an embarrassing 11-3 defeat earlier in the week, which snapped an 11-game winning streak.

Thankfully, the Dodgers will get a day off before hitting the road to take on the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.