Los Angeles Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman is currently dealing with a jammed finger and has been announced to be scratched from Sunday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals. With that development, the Dodgers activated Max Muncy and was seen taking ground balls at first base to fill for Freeman according to Mike DiGiovanna of The Los Angeles Times.

“#Dodgers will activate Max Muncy and Tommy Edman on Monday,” DiGiovanna wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account. “Max is taking some ground balls at 1B today in case he has to fill in there for Freddie Freeman for a few days.”



Freeman departed in the eighth inning in Saturday's game with a jammed finger as the 34-year old is currently batting a .292 average to go along with 17 home runs and 72 runs batted in (RBIs). Dodgers manager Dave Roberts would say to reporters that the injured finger is swelling, but the “concern level is still low” according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“Freddie Freeman’s middle finger continues to swell, Dave Roberts said,” Ardaya wrote on the social media platform. “Will get a CT scan when the team is back in Los Angeles, but Roberts said the concern level is still low.”

Freddie Freeman is “day to day” for Dodgers

Roberts would go more in-depth with the injury after Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Cardinals where Freeman actually did X-rays, but they came back negative which should be a sigh of relief for any Dodgers fan and the team themselves. It seems as if his official injury designation will be “day to day” and that they will “read and react” according to ESPN.

“The X-rays were negative,” Roberts told reporters after Saturday's game. “It's day to day. I'm hoping he's in there tomorrow. I'm sure he's going to do everything he can to play, but if not, then we'll just kind of read and react.”

One would have to think they don't want to rush any type of injury with one of their best players in Freeman so time will tell when he returns to action. At any rate, the Dodgers are 72-52 before Sunday's game on the season which puts them at the very top of the NL West as they start a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.