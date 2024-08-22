The Los Angeles Dodgers are no longer alone at the top of the NL West. Squads like the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres are slowly creeping up to usurp Dave Roberts' squad from the top spot. Even the San Francisco Giants still have a fighting chance in this division. The squad from the City of Angels might be able to create some separation from these other squads with a series win over the Seattle Mariners. However, they may find it hard to do so with Tyler Glasnow's injury.

Dave Roberts has indicated that Tyler Glasnow's IL stint could last longer than the initial 15 days, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. In fact, the Dodgers pitcher is also not yet fit to play catch. Notably, he sustained a right elbow tendinitis. The squad then fielded Justin Wrobleski in his place to fill their rotational needs before they squared off against the St. Louis Cardinals. They might stick to their rotation with him and Clayton Kershaw in the upcoming Mariners game.

Tyler Glasnow insists on playing for Dodgers amid injury

It sounded like the Dodgers pitcher wanted to get back on the field as soon as possible. However, Dave Roberts disallowed Glasnow from doing so in order to preserve his long-term health.

“He was fighting tooth and nail to make the start tomorrow. We’ve been very consistent as far as the stretch run, getting guys ready for the stretch run. He’s a big part of finishing this season off the right way. If he were to make the start tomorrow, I would’ve been on pins and needles from the first throw. I don’t think that’s good for him, good for the team. We made the right decision,” the Dodgers head honcho declared.

As of the moment, Glasnow has already pitched in 134 innings. This is the most workload that he has ever done in his career but the fact that he got an injury off it might be a point of concern.