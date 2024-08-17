The Los Angeles Dodgers were hoping Tyler Glasnow could avoid another trip to the injured list when they pushed his scheduled start on Friday back to Saturday. Unfortunately, the Dodgers were forced to place Glasnow on the 15-day injured list with elbow tendinitis. Despite the move, it appears the 30-year-old ace isn’t dealing with a significant injury.

Glasnow says he feels fine and scans of his ailing elbow back up the pitcher’s claim, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya on X. The nine-year veteran told the team he felt sore after throwing a bullpen session last week and the Dodgers placed him on the injured list out of an abundance of caution. However, Glasnow didn’t want to go on the IL, per Ardaya.

This will be Glasnow’s second trip to the injured list this season. He landed on the 15-day IL in July with tightness in his lower back but was able to return when first eligible. The Dodgers are hopeful that Glasnow will also miss the minimum with his latest ailment, which the pitcher compared to post-surgery tightness, per Ardaya.

Los Angeles acquired Glasnow through a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in the offseason and quickly signed him to a five-year, $135 million extension. Glasnow has pitched well in his first season with the Dodgers. He has a 9-6 record with a 3.49 ERA, a National League-best 0.948 WHIP and 168 strikeouts in 134 innings so far this year. He’s up to 2.3 WAR in 22 starts this season and was selected to his first career All-Star game.

Tyler Glasnow isn’t worried about latest Dodgers’ injury

While Glasnow’s talent is unquestionable, he does have a bit of an injury history. He missed part of the 2021 season and nearly all of 2022 recovering from Tommy John surgery and last year his debut was delayed until the end of May due to a left oblique strain.

The Dodgers have navigated a seemingly endless string of injuries to their starting pitchers and have managed to hang onto a lead in a highly competitive division

Los Angeles will be leaning on Glasnow over the second half and into the postseason as the team has lost several key starters for the year. Shohei Ohtani is limited to the DH role this year as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The Dodgers are also without the services of Dustin May for the season due to a tear in his esophagus. And top pitching prospect River Ryan will likewise miss the remainder of 2024 after undergoing surgery.

The team is also currently missing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who’s been out since mid June with a strained rotator cuff. Fortunately for the Dodgers, three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw was able to make his season debut at the end of July after recovering from surgery and two-time All-Star Walker Buehler rejoined the rotation Wednesday after missing nearly two months with a hip injury.

The Dodgers are clinging to a three-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres in the NL West. Los Angeles is 21 games above .500 entering play on Saturday. However, the Padres and the Diamondbacks have kept the heat on with the two best records in baseball since the All-Star break.