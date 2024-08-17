Although the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently in the middle of their latest postseason push, the team did receive some tough injury news Friday night. Ace starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going on the IL with right elbow tendinitis, according to reports from the Athletic's Fabian Ardaya and Inside the Ravine's Blake Harris on X, formerly Twitter.

Glasnow has impressed in his first season with the Dodgers, as the right hander was acquired from the Rays this past offseason via trade. He since signed a new long-term deal and has quickly become the team's top starting pitcher. As good as the team has performed so far, losing Glasnow at this stage is a clear bump in the road.