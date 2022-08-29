Dodgers hit with brutal Tony Gonsolin injury

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin was scratched from his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins on Monday and was placed on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain, per Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio. The Dodgers, despite their 2022 success, have been hit hard with various injuries.

Walker Buehler is already set to miss the remainder of this season and most of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Although the Dodgers feature strong pitching depth, Tony Gonsolin is projected to be a vital member of their postseason rotation. LA is hopeful that he can return in time for the playoffs.

The fact of the matter is that the Dodgers own a big enough lead in the division where they can survive without Tony Gonsolin down the stretch. They will place their focus on getting him ready for the playoffs. With more than a month left in the season, the Dodgers don’t need to rush him back.

Tony Gonsolin was selected to his first career All-Star team this year. He leads MLB in wins, ERA, WHIP, and hits/9. Gonsolin was expected to battle with Sandy Alcantara for the NL Cy Young in September. But this injury will negatively affect his chances of winning the award.

Some people have suggested that this injury is a “phantom IL” situation. They believe that the Dodgers may be placing him on the IL purely for rest-related reasons. But Toribio shot down those whispers following the initial injury announcement.

“It’s not a ‘phantom IL’ situation for #Dodgers Tony Gonsolin, like some are suggesting. It’s an actual injury. But the Dodgers are confident Gonsolin will be back in time to get strong for October. We’ll see,” Toribio tweeted.

The fact that the Dodgers are confident he can return ahead of October is a crucial piece of information.