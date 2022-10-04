Dodgers get vital Chris Taylor update ahead of MLB playoffs

Chris Taylor’s status for the NLDS is cloudy with the MLB playoffs right around the corner. However, Taylor provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with extremely good news on Tuesday, per David Vassegh.

Chris Taylor said he fully expects to be ready for Game 1 of NLDS. #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) October 4, 2022

“Chris Taylor said he fully expects to be ready for Game 1 of NLDS,” Vassegh tweeted.

Is Taylor being overly optimistic? Possibly. But players don’t typically say they fully expect to play unless there is some truth to it. This is a massive update that bodes well for LA.

The Dodgers need all hands on deck during the MLB playoffs. They were the best team in baseball this season, but the road to the World Series will prove to be difficult. Teams such as the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and St. Louis Cardinals project to be the Dodgers’ biggest threats in the postseason.

Chris Taylor has labored for the most part in 2022. It should be noted that injuries have hampered his overall production. Nevertheless, the utility man is slashing just .221/.304/.373 with 10 home runs over 118 games. But Dodgers fans are well aware that Taylor tends to rise up in big moments.

The Dodgers were forced to play in the NL Wild Card game last season after the San Francisco Giants won the NL West. LA matched up with the St. Louis Cardinals in a 1-game playoff, and it is safe to say the Red Birds gave the Dodgers all they could handle. But it was a Chris Taylor walk-off home run that ultimately sent LA to the NLDS.

The Dodgers are hopeful Taylor can provide more clutch moments during the 2022 MLB playoffs.