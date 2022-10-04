Dodgers OF Chris Taylor’s status for NLDS in doubt with lingering injury

The mighty Los Angeles Dodgers are marching towards the MLB Playoffs, having secured a spot in the postseason in early September, with the division title clinched shortly after that. With 110 wins at the time of print, Los Angeles is merely adding to their win total, as they have nothing left to play for. One thing the Dodgers could stand to do ahead of the NLDS is get healthy, specifically when it comes to outfielder Chris Taylor, an All-Star from last year who has struggled to stay on the field in 2022.

On Monday, manager Dave Roberts spoke to the media, providing an update on Taylor, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

#Dodgers Chris Taylor received a cortisone injection in his injured neck. Dave Roberts said he is “hopeful” Taylor will be ready for DS but acknowledged he is “concerned” about his status — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) October 3, 2022

Per Plunkett, Roberts said that Chris Taylor received a cortisone injection in his neck. The Dodgers manager is hoping that the 2021 All-Star will be available for the NLDS but did note that he is “concerned.” It certainly doesn’t sound good for the Dodgers.

Taylor, 31, clubbed 20 homers and swiped 13 bases while scoring 92 runs for the Dodgers in 2021. But 2022 hasn’t been so kind, as the veteran outfielder suffered a fractured left foot, which kept him out of the lineup for a month during the summer.

Recently, Taylor has dealt with neck tightness, an issue that popped up last year for the Virginia Beach native. With the Dodgers season set to end on Wednesday, time is running out for Taylor to get healthy before the NLDS.

Of course, Los Angeles’ outfield has held up just fine sans Taylor, as the likes of Mookie Betts, Trayce Thompson and Cody Bellinger have been more than productive enough.

However, having Taylor would make the Dodgers that much more formidable.