Dodgers go full ‘Moneyball’ with insane streak not seen in 20 years

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the hottest teams in all of Major League Baseball. On Friday night, they accomplished a feat the league hasn’t seen in 20 years.

The Dodgers defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-3 in Kansas City. It is the team’s 11th consecutive victory, which paces the MLB. Even more impressive is the manner in which the Dodgers have won each game.

Los Angeles has won all 11 games by a multiple-run margin. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Dodgers are the first team to win 11 games consecutively all by multiple runs since the 2002 “Moneyball” Oakland Athletics.

The Dodgers have built one of the most stacked rosters in all of baseball. And at the end of the day, their talent dictates that streaks like this should be a more common occurrence.

“When you see what we’ve got in this clubhouse, you don’t expect this — but you kind of do,” Los Angeles outfielder Cody Bellinger said after the team swept their star-studded division rival San Diego Padres recently.

“I think we’ve all felt the special feeling,” star first baseman Freddie Freeman added. “(Right) now, we’re playing the baseball that we envisioned and we’re not losing many games since then.”

What separates this team from those in the past is their camaraderie. It’s a close-knit group that simply enjoys playing the game together.

“This is as tight of a group as I’ve ever been around,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Just a lot of unselfishness and I think, as a result, you see how we’re playing and we’re winning a lot of baseball games. It’s something I certainly think we can sustain if we just keep playing together.”

At the time of this writing, Los Angeles is 78-33 and sits in first place in the National League West by 16 games. This dominating run has many wondering if they can challenge their franchise wins record (106), set just last season.