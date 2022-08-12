‘You don’t expect this — but you kind of do’: Cody Bellinger’s honest reaction to Dodgers’ historic dominance

The Los Angeles Dodgers are beginning to establish themselves as the true greatest team in MLB. They have won their last 10 games en route to snatching the best record in the majors at 77-33. After showcasing their dominance throughout the season, their record is now starting to reflect the unreal talent they have.

Before the season, there was a legitimate conversation to be had about whether the Dodgers were one of the best lineups of all time. Even with injuries to key players like Walker Beuhler, Max Muncy and Clayton Kershaw dealing with injuries, they are dominating.

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Cody Bellinger is still incredulous at how much talent Los Angeles has. He has been a part of several great teams over the years yet still cannot process how many stars the 2022 Dodgers have. “When you see what we’ve got in this clubhouse, you don’t expect this — but you kind of do,” Bellinger said, via The Athletic.

The key pitchers in the Dodgers’ lineup are Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson, all of whom have pitched well over 100 innings with sub-3 ERAs. Evan Philips has also been strong out of the bullpen. At the plate, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner and Will Smith are raking. Bellinger has bounced back from his awful 2021 campaign, though he is still far from his MVP form.

It’s title or bust for the 2022 Dodgers. Their star power and depth are among the best in the league and should get even better at full health. They have all the talent to win the World Series again.