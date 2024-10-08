As the Los Angeles Dodgers take a trip down the 5 for Game 3 of the NLDS, the pride of Elysian Park have been dealt another blow in the fallout of their Game 2 loss in the form of right-handed pitcher Michael Grove, the relief pitcher who suffered an injury on the mound against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Taking to social media to announce a roster move, Dodgers Insider – among others – formally announced that Grove was being removed from the NLDS roster and would be replaced with exciting young rookie Ben Casparius.

“Major League Baseball announced today that it has approved a roster substitution for the Dodgers due to an injury sustained by right-handed pitcher Michael Grove,” Dodgers Insider shared. “As a result, Grove will be replaced by right-handed pitcher and rookie Ben Casparius on the NLDS roster.”

Holding a 4-4 record in 2024 with an ERA of 5.12 over 39 games, Grove pitched part of one inning for the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS, where he struck out one and gave up a home run before being pulled for Edgardo Henriquez at the top of the 8th. While he will certainly be missed on the bench for the Dodgers, the addition of Casparius to the NLDS roster should provide a bit of intrigue for LA fans, as the rookie out of the University of Connecticut has two wins and 12 strikeouts with an era of 2.16 over three appearances.

Will Casparius be able to translate that early success into the highest-leverage games of his career? Will the Dodgers feel confident enough in the 25-year-old to put him on the diamond for meaningful moments, especially if, like in Games 1-2, LA gets hammered early? Only time will tell, but with an injury taking Grove out of action, Casparius has been thrust into action and may now have to prove he belongs in the biggest “Show” of all: the MLB Playoffs.