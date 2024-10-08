The Los Angeles Dodgers will have Freddie Freeman back for Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The former MVP left Game 2 on Sunday with an ankle injury. When the Dodgers posted their lineup for the game against the Padres, it had Freeman in his usual spot.

Expand Tweet

Freeman has had a great season hitting third for the Dodgers. He hit .282 with a .856 OPS and 21 home runs from that position. Because he has been behind the phenomenal Shohei Ohtani for most of the season, he has gotten a lot of pitches to hit.

The first baseman is battling through an ankle injury. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that he was a question mark as recently as Monday but he will start Tuesday's game. Kiké Hernandez replaced him in Game 2 when he came out because of the injury.

The Dodgers hit the road with the series tied at one. They lost Game 2 at home 10-2 after the lengthy delay for fans throwing things on the field. Freeman will be key to making sure they clinch their spot in the NLCS.

Freddie Freeman must step up for the Dodgers in the postseason

Shohei Ohtani struggled in his second-ever postseason game, going 0-5 against Yu Darvish and Tanner Scott. Mookie Betts had a home run robbed by Jurickson Profar, which started the chaos between the Padres and the fans. The Dodgers have a great chance to win the World Series with all three of those players going.

Freeman and Betts have a tremendous amount of postseason experience. They both won championships with their previous teams, the Braves and Red Sox respectively. They can give this team a veteran boost by being the dominant players they've been in their careers. The Dodgers have a tough matchup against Michael King but can lead the Dodgers to victory in the pivotal Game 3. The first pitch is at 9:08 Eastern time.