Fresh off winning their eighth World Series title, the Los Angeles Dodgers have continued to improve their team this offseason. Those improvements continued Friday with the signing of Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim to a three-year contract. The addition did come with another price though, as catcher Diego Cartaya was designated for assignment according to reports.

“The Dodgers have announced the Hyeseong Kim signing,” reported DodgersNation's Noah Camras on X, formerly Twitter. “They designated former top prospect Diego Cartaya for assignment.”

Cartaya was once considered to be the Dodgers' catcher of the future. However, the former top prospect has struggled in recent seasons and was surpassed on the organizational depth chart. Current top prospect Dalton Rushing is also a catcher by trade and is knocking at the door of the major leagues. The team's starting catcher now, Will Smith, is an All-Star and considered to be one of the best at his position. Due to their presence, as well as other factors, Cartaya's position on the 40-man roster became untenable. Where will the team and Cartaya go from here?

Dodgers', Diego Cartaya set to go separate ways

Cartaya has had a tough go of it since reaching Double-A in 2023, especially at the plate. Batting averages of .189 (2023) and .221 (last season between Double and Triple-A) showed that he was frequently overmatched despite being given plenty of chances. Now, the former number one prospect will have to ply his trade with another organization. Another team can choose to trade for Cartaya if they'd like or claim him on waivers. If he passes through, he'll remain with the Dodgers.

As the world champions look to make it back to the Fall Classic once again in 2025, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes have been busy. They signed free agent starting pitcher Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million contract last month, and brought back outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on a three-year deal. Kim is just the latest addition, and he'll look to fill a utility role behind projected starters Mookie Betts (at shortstop) and Gavin Lux (second base).

It would not be surprising to see Friedman and Gomes make another move or two to shore up their team. Tommy Edman, one of the key acquisitions at last year's trade deadline, resigned with the team, and so did late-inning reliever Blake Treinen. There are still a couple of pieces out there that could improve an already deep and dangerous roster. Can the Dodgers' brass, led by Friedman, make a few more moves? Don't count them out just yet.