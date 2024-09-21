Back in February, the Los Angeles Dodgers put RHP Tony Gonsolin on the 60-day injured list. Now on the cusp of the MLB playoffs, Gonsolin is one step closer to a return as he is scheduled to start for the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate from the Pacific Coast League. Gonsolin could return as soon as next week if this rehab start goes well, according to Bill Plunkett, a Dodgers' beat writer from the Orange County Register.

In August of 2023, it was announced Gonsolin would undergo Tommy John surgery. At the time, the righty starter had an optimistic view of the surgery and recovery process.

“I’m looking forward to a fresh start,” Gonsolin said last season. “I get to start over from the beginning and use this as an opportunity to get the rest of my body in a really good spot and overall get my arm in the best shape it can be in.”

It's not guaranteed that Gonsolin will be ready for a full start in time for the postseason, as the Dodgers' manager believes his chances to pitch this season are “slightly open.”

“And I think that’s a good mindset for Tony to kind of shoot for something this year,” he said. “If all things line up, great, and if it doesn’t, then we can pivot to ’25. But I think that his mindset that the door is not completely closed on ’24 is a good thing.”

After spending much of the season on the injured list, the Dodgers recently brought Yoshinobu Yamamoto back to the team. He's made two appearances since his return, pitching four eight innings, allowing seven hits, no earned runs, three walks and 11 strikeouts.

Assessing Tony Gonsolin's chances to return in time for a Dodgers' playoff run

Clayton Kershaw, dealing with injuries for most of the 2024 season, threw an 80-pitch bullpen session earlier in the week. Tyler Glasnow, who hasn't pitched since mid-August, has already been ruled out for the rest of the 2024 season. Gavin Stone, on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder injury, is unlikely to return in time for the playoffs.

Gonsolin would join Jack Flaherty, Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, and Landon Knack in the starting rotation. Manager Dave Roberts teased fans by stating the team hasn't closed the door 100% on Ohtani pitching in the playoffs, per Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times.

With the team finally able to put Shohei Ohtani's 50-50 season chase behind them, they can focus on the postseason. They can start that process by securing the National League's No. 1 seed. With eight games left in the season, the Dodgers have a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.