The Los Angeles Dodgers made the decision to release Trevor Bauer on Thursday after no team pulled off a trade for the right-hander, who was designated for assignment last week. Fans have mixed feelings about the matter, with some believing the organization should’ve looked past the domestic abuse case and brought him back. Others weren’t so forgiving.

The Dodgers said last year when Bauer was suspended they wouldn’t answer questions until the investigation is complete. Now that it’s done, the front office still refuses to discuss the veteran because he’s now a “free agent”.

Via The LA Times:

“Well, the process is now complete and the Dodgers still aren’t commenting; Stan Kasten and Andrew Friedman told The Times they won’t talk about Bauer because he is a free agent.”

Kasten, the team president, and Friedman, the president of baseball operations did both say they’d talk if another ballclub gives Bauer a chance. He’s able to sign elsewhere for just $720,000, but the Dodgers are still required to pay the $22 million of his salary in 2023.

There is no question LA fans want answers on this whole Bauer fiasco. Especially after the righty made some rather telling comments that in a meeting with the franchise in Arizona just days before they cut ties, the Dodgers brass expressed an interest in bringing him back to Chavez Ravine to pitch again. Los Angeles denied ever saying such a thing, which has also caused some uproar and confusion.

It’s hard to know who is being truthful here. Regardless, refusing to own up to a mistake is a bad look for the Dodgers.