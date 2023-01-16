The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a huge splash in the international free agent market, signing shortstop Joendry Vargas. Vargas is considered one of the top prospects in this year’s class and could become a huge difference-maker for the Dodgers in the distant future.

The Dodgers signed Vargas to a $2.08 million deal, via Antonio Puesan, a former MLB pitcher and current analyst. The 17-year-old out of the Dominican Republic was ranked as the third-best prospect in the class by MLB Pipeline.

While stats are hard to come by for a 17-year-old international prospect, MLB Pipeline’s scouting report depicts Vargas as a player who can potentially do major damage at the MLB level.

“At the plate, he shows an advanced approach with the ability to hit for average,” the scouting report read. “One of the top hitters in the class, he hits line drives to all fields and shows home run potential with a mechanically sound swing.”

“Vargas is expected to show more raw power and rack up extra-base hits as he fills out his frame,” the report continued. “Overall, there is lots of offensive upside, which is particularly valuable at such a premium position. He’s also been praised for his makeup and work ethic.”

Standing 6’3″, Vargas might eventually have to move off of shortstop. However, he is noted to have strong instincts at the position and an arm that can move around the diamond.

At just 17, Joendry Vargas won’t be in the MLB anytime soon. But the Dodgers are hopeful he will live up to his pedigree and that Los Angeles landed a future star in Vargas.