Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed on a $14.25 million contract to avoid arbitration on Friday, per Fabian Ardaya and Bob Nightengale. The deal worked out well for Urias, who was originally projected to make somewhere between $13 and $14 million. The Dodgers preferred to come to terms on a contract rather than enter arbitration following Urias’ impressive 2022 season. LA also avoided arbitration with C Will Smith, SP Walker Buehler, and SP Dustin May.

The left-hander was a 2022 NL Cy Young finalist after leading the league in ERA. Although he didn’t win the Cy Young, Urias was named the winner of the Warren Spahn award (given to the league’s best left-handed pitcher) for a second consecutive season.

The Dodgers will lean heavily on their rotation this season after losing key offensive pieces such as Trea Turner, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger. Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw will lead the pitching staff, with Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May set to work behind them. Noah Syndergaard will likely be the Dodgers’ 5th starter. Top pitching prospect Bobby Miller could make an impact this season as well.

With that being said, the Dodgers’ offense will still make some noise with Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts leading the charge. But the lineup isn’t expected to be as dominant as it has been in previous seasons.

Julio Urias contract extension?

As for Julio Urias, it will be interesting to see if the Dodgers engage in extension talks with him. He is set to hit free agency following the 2023 campaign and will be in line to command a massive payday. And with the Dodgers expected to focus on Shohei Ohtani next offseason, extending Urias prior to Opening Day would be a smart move.

For now, LA and Urias will settle for the 1-year, $14.25 million contract.