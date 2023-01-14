The Los Angeles Dodgers’ recently acquired Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins for infield prospect Jacob Amaya. Many initial reports hinted that the Dodgers had finally found their Trea Turner shortstop replacement. But Dodgers’ fans began asking what the deal means for Gavin Lux. The Dodgers are expected to give both Rojas and Lux playing time at shortstop this year.

But at just 25-years old, one has to wonder what the future holds for Gavin Lux. Is he going to benefit from splitting time between 2B and SS? Will he factor into LA’s long-term plans?

Let’s take a closer look at what the Miguel Rojas trade means for Gavin Lux.

Gavin Lux’s Dodgers timeline

Gavin Lux was a highly-touted prospect in the Dodgers’ organization. He made his big league debut in 2019, but played in only 23 games. Lux then appeared in 19 games in 2020. He did not have a defined role during those seasons.

The Dodgers acquired Trea Turner via trade in 2021 who took over second base duties with Corey Seager manning shortstop. As a result, Gavin Lux was primarily utilized as a depth piece for the Dodgers. He appeared in 102 games and slashed .242/.328/.364 with 7 home runs.

Although it wasn’t a performance to write home about, he had finally accrued a decent amount of major league playing time in a single season.

Corey Seager’s free agency departure opened up a spot at second base with Trea Turner shifting over to shortstop in 2022. However, the Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman which took first base away from Max Muncy. Muncy became a candidate to take over second base with Justin Turner handling the hot corner.

Gavin Lux entered Spring Training with uncertainty surrounding his role once again. But he ended up playing well enough to become an everyday player for the most part. Lux primary played second base and appeared in 129 games in 2022. And it was a break out of sorts, as he slashed .276/.346/.399 with a .745 OPS. Lux hit just 6 home runs but led the league with 7 triples.

So this all led to the 2022-2023 MLB offseason. Gavin Lux will be a breakout candidate in 2023. However, he would benefit from playing one position on an everyday basis. And it appeared as if he was going to be the Dodgers’ primary shortstop prior to the Rojas trade.

Miguel Rojas trade impact on Lux

If Gavin Lux performs well to open the season, he could become the Dodgers’ everyday shortstop. With that being said, Los Angeles likes Miguel Rojas’ defense. Lux has potential as a second baseman and the Dodgers also have infielders Max Muncy and Miguel Vargas to think about.

LA will ultimately make their final decision in Spring Training. But an infield of Lux at shortstop, Muncy at second, and Vargas at third with Rojas playing a utility type of role may be the Dodgers’ best course of action.

To summarize, the Miguel Rojas trade places pressure on Lux to perform from a defensive standpoint. Dave Roberts and the team are well aware of his offensive prowess. Lux features a high-ceiling at the plate between his contact ability and discipline. But in order to earn the everyday shortstop job, Gavin Lux needs to come out in Spring Training and prove he can get the job done on defense.

The Rojas trade will motivate him to work as hard as possible on improving his defensive ability. It will be interesting to see how the Dodgers ultimately decide to implement their defense this season.

*Stats via Lux’s Baseball Reference page.