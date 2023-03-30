Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Los Angeles Dodgers open up the 2023 MLB season with all eyes on making a trip to the World Series. However, they got some unfortunate news with Ryan Pepiot landing on the IL, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

‘Ryan Pepiot has an oblique strain and will open the year on the injured list. Michael Grove made the Opening Day roster.’

The Dodgers are already beginning the season with Tony Gonsolin on the IL. Now Ryan Pepiot joins him after making the starting rotation after Spring Training and beating out Michael Grove, who now takes Pepiot’s spot for the time being.

Pepiot had a cup of coffee with the Dodgers in 2022, finishing with a 3-0 record and a 3.47 ERA in 36.1 innings pitched across nine games.

While this might be a huge blow, the Dodgers have the talent to overcome it. The rotation currently includes Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Julio Urias, and Noah Syndergaard, and that is with Gonsolin and Pepiot on the IL. The timeline for Pepiot’s return remains up in the air, although the Dodgers could be conservative with his injury while also getting a chance to get a better look at Michael Grove.

Both Grove and Pepiot are highly-touted prospects and players the Dodgers are excited about, and the log jam of pitchers is a good problem to have, especially when injuries come up.

The Dodgers begin the 2023 MLB campaign against the Arizona Diamondbacks at home and will send Julio Urias out to the mound to face Zac Gallen.