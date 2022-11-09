By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The Los Angeles Dodgers, despite a disappointing end to a 111-win season after fizzling out in the NLDS, remain arguably the most stacked team in the entire MLB. However, the Dodgers still have pressing issues to deal with in free agency, most notably the situation of free agent shortstop Trea Turner, the Dodgers’ marquee acquisition during the 2021 trade deadline.

Since emerging as an everyday player with the Washington Nationals in 2016, Turner’s blend of speed, defense, versatility, and consistency at the plate has made him one of the best players in the MLB, having turned in a cumulative 13.1 WAR (per FanGraphs) over the past two seasons. Thus, plenty of teams will be vying for his signature, so the Dodgers will have to break the bank to keep him in town.

Nonetheless, if Trea Turner decides to spurn the Dodgers, they will have plenty of options to replace the All-Star shortstop in-house. And as Dodgers executive Andrew Friedman said, they feel confident in Gavin Lux’ ability to fill in should the need arise. In addition, the Dodgers will also look at other options in free agency, a list of players that includes Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson.

Per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register:

“Andrew Friedman said Dodgers “will have discussions with the other free agent shortstops as well while Trea (Turner) is going out and exploring things on his end.” Also said they “feel good” about Gavin Lux taking over as every-day SS if it plays out that way,” Plunkett wrote.

It might be the shrewd move for the Dodgers to just move Lux across the middle infield, as he rose through the Dodgers’ ranks as a shortstop. In only his second full season as an fixture of the everyday lineup, the 24-year old middle infielder posted 3.0 WAR in 129 games, making him a solid option to replace Turner, especially if his power production comes around.

Other options in the current roster include Chris Taylor, who hasn’t played shortstop regularly since undergoing elbow surgery, and Jacob Amaya, a subpar hitter at Triple-A.

At the end of the day, the Dodgers will remain stacked, with or without Trea Turner, especially with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman still in town.