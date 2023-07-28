Clayton Kershaw is getting close to a return to the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation. The left-hander has been battling a shoulder issue since early July and was ultimately placed on the IL. He's expected to return at some point in August, something that gained more momentum following Dave Roberts' latest update on Kershaw, per David Vassegh.

Roberts reportedly told sports radio host Jim Rome that Kershaw will throw a 2-3 inning simulated game on either Saturday or Sunday. If all goes well, then Kershaw will return to the rotation according to Roberts.

Prior to landing on the IL Kershaw was in the midst of a terrific 2023 season. He currently owns a 2.55 ERA and 1.049 WHIP to go along with 105 strikeouts across 95.1 innings of work. His return will give the first place Dodgers a major boost of momentum and confidence.

Clayton Kershaw's impact on the Dodgers rotation

The Dodgers traded Noah Syndergaard to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. They were also interested in Lucas Giolito before the former Chicago White Sox ace was traded to the Los Angeles Angels.

Kershaw's return will greatly impact the Dodgers depth. That said, LA will probably try to acquire at least one more starting pitcher before the trade deadline. Right now, they are leaning on a number of young and inexperienced pitchers with inning limits. Additionally, both Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin haven't been reliable in 2023.

Adding one more starting pitcher to join the Dodgers rotation along with Clayton Kershaw will place Los Angeles in a good position to make a deep playoff run.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kershaw and the Dodgers as they are made available.