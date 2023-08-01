The worst in the AL will take on one of the best in the NL as a California showdown will be on tap at Dodger Stadium between the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers. It is about that time to check out our MLB odds series where our Athletics-Dodgers prediction and pick will be revealed.

There's no way to sugar coat it, the Oakland Athletics have been that bad. With a 30-77 overall record, the A's are at least coming off of a series win versus the Colorado Rockies over the weekend. In line for the start at Dodger Stadium against Los Angeles will be the southpaw in Ken Waldichuk who has put together a 2-6 record with a sloppy 6.38 ERA.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the Dodgers continue to do Dodgers things. Believe it or not, but LA is on track for their 12th-consecutive winning season dating back to 2010 as they have become the poster boys of Major League Baseball. Even with only one ring coming in the COVID-shortened season of 2020, the bright lights of Los Angeles is hard to beat when it comes to playing high-level baseball. Projected to get the start versus Oakland will be “Big Country” himself in Lance Lynn who was just acquired by the Dodgers from the White Sox. In 2023, Lynn has accumulated a 6-9 record with a below-average 6.47 ERA on the season.

Here are the Athletics-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Dodgers Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+126)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-152)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Dodgers

TV: Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

While the odds may be stacked against them heading into this matchup in a hostile environment, the Athletics have at least been playing some much-improved ball as of late that could provide some home to those bettors who are feeling extremely gutsy in. wagering upon Oakland for game one of this series. All in all, crazier things have happened!

For starters, Oakland's mission in covering the spread will ultimately be all for not if the are unable to take advantage of a banged up starting rotation that has left the Dodgers with no choice but to start this one with Lance Lynn on the mound. Not only is Lynn looking for a fresh start, but the opportunity at hand could be exactly what the doctor ordered as the 36-year-old veteran struggled mightily in his final year as a White Sock. Still, the A's have been downright awful offensively as their struggles at the plate have been more than revenant. In order for the Athletics to shock the hometown Dodger fans on this Tuesday night, then Oakland must have a some sort of heartbeat in the middle of their lineup.

Most importantly, will starter Ken Waldichuk have what it takes to send the Dodgers' offense into an even deeper slump? The odds are not high, but the A's will be relying upon the 25-year-old twirler from San Diego to be at his best.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The biggest task at hand for the Dodgers is not only to costly overlook the A's while out on the diamond, but getting off to a hot start in the opening frames of this ballgame will be critical.

In order to crush any hope that the A's will have in the first few innings of this contest, even scoring a few runs may ultimately put this game out of reach. After ending up on the wrong side of a 9-0 beatdown at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds, the Dodgers and their top-five overall offense statistically have no excuses to not have their way offensively.

While things can't get much worse for LA then they were at home versus Cincinnati, the recent injury front hasn't been too kind to to the Dodgers as well as both DH J.D Martinez (hamstring) and C Will Smith (Elbow) both were forced to exit early in Sunday's game. With that being said, keep your eyes peeled for names like James Outman and veteran David Peralta to step in and have big days at the plate. Without a doubt, it is yet to be certain how effective Lance Lynn will be in his first-ever start as a Dodger, so it will be that much more critical for the offense to bounce back from a disastrous showing on Sunday.

Final Athletics-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

While the Dodgers just finished the month of July with the single-highest pitching ERA at 6.18 since they moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. It remains to be seen whether or not the Dodgers make another move prior to the Trade Deadline tonight, but for now, this is a game that LA cannot afford to slip through their fingers.

Final Athletics-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-152)