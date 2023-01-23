Los Angeles Dodgers’ prospect and potential Justin Turner replacement Miguel Vargas was listed as the No. 5 overall 3B prospect heading into the 2023 season, per MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo and MLB Pipeline. Vargas is expected to see a significant amount of playing time for the Dodgers this season. As a result, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him make an NL Rookie of the Year run.

Miguel Vargas trails Baltimore Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson, New York Mets’ Brett Baty, Tampa Bay Rays’ Curtis Mead, and Texas Rangers’ Josh Jung in the MLB Pipeline 3B prospect rankings. However, he’s arguably the best pure hitter out of the entire class. Vargas and Mead were both given the best hit-tool amongst the third base prospects. Additionally, Henderson and Vargas lead the way in power according to MLB Pipeline.

Vargas is still developing his fielding skills. But he offers defensive versatility and could be used at third and second base in 2023. Vargas can also play the outfield if needed.

Miguel Rojas, who was recently acquired via trade by the Dodgers and happens to be a talented defensive infielder, recently said he plans on working with Miguel Vargas. Rojas also referred to Vargas as a “phenom.”

“I already reached out to a couple guys that I think I can help,” Rojas said. “They have a young phenom that is going to be part of the mix as well, Miguel Vargas. He’s Cuban, he’s living in Miami and we’ve already been in touch. He reached out and said he wants to work with me on defense.”

Miguel Vargas has a chance to be a truly special player for the Dodgers.