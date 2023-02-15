The Los Angeles Dodgers and RP Jimmy Nelson are reportedly in agreement on a one-year, $1.2 million contract for the 2023 season, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. The deal is a major league contract and can reach up to $4 million with bonuses.

Nelson, a former starting pitcher, joined the Dodgers’ bullpen in 2021 and emerged as a star reliever. The right-hander posted a sparkling 1.86 ERA in 28 games for Los Angeles.

LA had previously declined their team option on Nelson after he missed all of 2022 due to Tommy John surgery. His presence adds depth to an already impressive Dodgers’ bullpen.

It is unclear whether or not Jimmy Nelson will be ready to roll to open the season. However, the fact that he received a full big league contract from the Dodgers suggests he will be ready early in the year at the very least barring any setbacks.

The Dodgers’ bullpen, as aforementioned, has plenty of talent. With that being said, they don’t have a set closer at the moment. Evan Phillips and Daniel Hudson are likely the favorites to receive save opportunities for Dave Roberts’ team in 2023. Brusdar Graterol, Alex Vesia, and Alex Reyes are also closing candidates for the Dodgers.

Jimmy Nelson will serve as a steady middle relief arm for LA. He can move up the pecking order if he pitches like he did in 2021. And given the Dodgers’ ability to get the most out of their pitchers, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Nelson return to form sooner rather than later.