After watching their pitcher, Lou Trivino, peg Fernando Tatís Jr. with an errant ball to the back, the Los Angeles Dodgers had to know that a receipt was coming their way from their I-5 rivals.

What they certainly didn't expect was for that receipt to come right at Shohei Ohtani's thigh, which caused manager Dave Roberts to take the field and passionately defend his star player.

… at least, that's what normally happens. In this case, however, Roberts was tossed from the game by third plate umpire Tripp Gibson before he could even complain, which resulted in a pretty major blowup by the skipper with a referee he has history with this season.

Dave Roberts has been ejected after both benches were warned following Shohei Ohtani getting hit by a pitch Fernando Tatis Jr. was also hit by a pitch in the top half of the inning. This all comes after things got chippy when Andy Pages was plunked last night pic.twitter.com/ilVhCmHjNi — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Roberts generally has a positive demeanor, this wasn't the first time LA's skipper had to deal with issues with this particular third plate umpire, as he was the very same official who cost the Dodgers a run against the Mets because Max Muncy was obstructing the view from the plate.

This particular disagreement stemmed from a warning issued to both teams after both teams' best players were hit by pitches in the third inning. Roberts argued that the hit on Tatís Jr. wasn't intentional and as a result, the Padres' decision to peg Ohtani left him in a unique spot as a manager, where he could seek retaliation or just keep the inside of the plate open with that threat.

With Roberts gone, the Dodgers stuck to their guns and kept the game going, with Andy Pages hitting his second-straight home run of the game. LA remains committed to their bullpen game, and thus far, they've been able to remain competitive without their leader in the dugout. But after the game? You'd best believe that Roberts will have something to say on the subject, as he will most certainly get the final word on this situation.